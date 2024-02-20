Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child: Report

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly expecting their first child. According to a source of The Week, Deepika is in her second trimester. As per the report, there were speculations that Deepika may be pregnant as she reportedly hid her midriff at the 77th BAFTA red carpet. Deepika wore a shimmery saree and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the event. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone opens up about wanting to become a mother, starting own family with Ranveer Singh) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last year.

About Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer Singh and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Last year in November, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium.

What Deepika had said about having kids

In January this year, speaking with Vogue Singapore, Deepika was asked if becoming a mother ‘is something she looks forward to’. Deepika Padukone said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Talking about her parents, she had said, “When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

About Deepika, Ranveer's films

Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It also stars Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will arrive in 2025.

