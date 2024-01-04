Deepika Padukone opens up about wanting to become a mother, starting own family with Ranveer Singh: 'We love children'

Deepika Padukone spoke about how she and actor-husband Ranveer Singh 'hope to inculcate the same values in their children' that her parents have brought her up with. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the actor reflected on her how her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone raised her sister Anisha Padukone and her. She also discussed starting her own family with Ranveer. Also read: Deepika Padukone says she and Ranveer Singh 'schedule' time with each other due to their busy work life Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look forward to starting their own family. The couple was seen together on Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Deepika Padukone talks about her upbringing

Deepika Padukone praised her parents, saying, “When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Deepika says Ranveer and she love children

When asked if becoming a mother ‘is something she looks forward to then’, Deepika Padukone said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Deepika's anniversary trip with Ranveer

Last year in November, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Belgium as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika will be seen soon in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, which will be released on January 25, 2024. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Ranveer will also be seen in the action film.

