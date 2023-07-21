Internet calls Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD a ‘cheaper copy’ of Dune and Star Wars

The first glimpse of Prabhas' upcoming film was finally unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has been titled as Kalki 2898 AD. While the intriguing first glimpse of the dystopian film has left many curious, a section of social media is now comparing the film to Timothee Chalamet's Dune. Also read: Project K 1st titled Kalki 2898 AD, shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in futuristic world Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD reminds people of Dune and Star Wars.

Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD showed Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in a futuristic world. They appear to be warriors in a war-like situation where Prabhas is introduced as the saviour of the people. It also slightly hinted at the prime antagonist of the film without a face reveal.

Internet reacts to Kalki 2898 AD

Reacting to the trailer, a user on Reddit wrote, “Won't say cheaper copy, but that does give the Dune vibe from whatever we saw in 90 sec. Mainly because of music.” “If you don't want to be called a cheap copy then maybe make an effort to create at least one visual that is original. At least Dune made an effort to go on location. Prabhas it seems like doesn't like getting out of an air-conditioned studio,” added another. One more said, “Gave Dune vibes, but still looks promising coz this setting is new in Indian films.”

Meanwhile, similar sentiments were seen on Twitter as well. One user tweeted, “Is the Project K a copy version of Dune movie?” “The music of #projectk is similar to #Dune music and also trailer of Dune and #ProjectKGlimpse are similar for me what about you,” mentioned another tweet. Yet another one said, “What is Project K? Just a mashup of Dune and Star Wars.”

Kalki 2898 AD

As per a press note issued by the makers, Kalki 2898 AD is said to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema and offer them "unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience". The director had said that his film is a product of his love for Mahabharata and Star Wars.

"I had this idea and the story just came along. I love science fiction and mythology, and I grew up with both Mahabharata and Star Wars. Making a film that combines both these worlds felt ideal, and thus, Kalki 2989 AD was born," the filmmaker said, as per news agency ANI. The film will release next year.

