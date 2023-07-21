Project K 1st glimpse: Prabhas' film titled Kalki 2898 AD, shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in futuristic world

On Thursday, makers unveiled the first glimpse of Prabhas' Project K at San Diego Comic-Con. Previously the first look of the actor was released which was met with unimpressed reactions from fans. Later, it was removed and replaced with a newer one. At the event, the team of Project K unveiled the film's title, teaser, and release date. Also read: Project K first look of Prabhas removed and replaced amid backlash Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD teaser.

Project K

The film team has titled Project K as Kalki 2898 AD. The first glimpse of the film shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in a futuristic world. It shows Deepika, Amitabh and Prabhas as warriors in a war-like situation. Kalki 2898 AD will release in 2024.

San Diego Comic-Con

At the event present are Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati. A report claimed that Deepika Padukone won't be a part of the event, owing to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US. The actor is a member of SAG-AFTRA.

Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Ahead of the event, Project K's billboard read, “First glimpse on July 20” as seen at Times Square in New York City. Previously, several photos of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana chilling in the US had surfaced online as they reached the US before the event. They were also dressed in semi-formal outfits.

Prabhas in the US

A day before Project K's first glimpse release, Prabhas was seen at a bash in the US, where he met fans. The makers reportedly offered fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

Project K is helmed by Nag Ashwin. He had previously said in a statement about the event, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” The film is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

