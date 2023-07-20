Project K first look of Prabhas removed and replaced amid backlash, Twitter reacts: 'Looks like a fan-made poster'

The first look of Prabhas from Project K was released on Wednesday. As the first look surfaced online, many took to Twitter to react and going by the responses, it seems that most fans were left unimpressed. The poster went viral on Twitter as many reacted hilariously and compared it to Adipurush. Amid backlash, the first look poster was removed by the makers and then reshared, albeit with a slight change. (Also read: Project K: Prabhas is ready to fight as a rebel in first look from Nag Ashwin film) The new first look and the old first look of Prabhas from Project K.

First look of Prabhas removed

In the first look that was posted on Wednesday, the actor features a top bun with a fully armed, robotic-looking body. He is seen looking directly at the camera, with the caption 'What is Project K' in the background.

Twitter reactions

Many called out the heavy use of graphics and even compared it to Adipurush. One comment read, "Looks like a fan made poster, even I can do much better editing than this." Another said, "I genuinely wonder where the hundreds of crores that are pumped into Prabhas movies are going because clearly it doesn't add up. You can't claim to make India's biggest movies when some of the most basic assets such as posters/teasers of your movies reek of such incompetence." A second user wrote, "Adipurush got a new sibling." Another said, "Looks like face was cut and pasted into something." said another.

First look of Prabhas replaced

The first look poster was then removed and a new poster of Prabhas was shared instead. The new first look poster shows Prabhas in the same pose, although the look is somehow brighter, with the 'What is Project K' line missing in the background. "They deleted first look tweet. First time someone has done that," a user said. Another wrote, "Even this is bad. Still deleting the first look of a film which is presented as pan world tells how careless the unit is. Hoping that glimpse will give a hope." A user felt the new one was better and wrote, "They deleted the old pic from their timeline. Now, this one looks much better. The neck is a bit visible, making it look real, unlike the previous in which it looked like the face was superimposed."

About San Diego Comic Con event

Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Ahead of the same, a billboard of Project K saying, “First glimpse on July 20” was seen at Times Square in New York City. Deepika Padukone's first look from the film was unveiled on Monday.

Project K is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on January 12, 2024.

