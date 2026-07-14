Paul Wesley, best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, has tied the knot for the third time. The 43-year-old actor married longtime partner and German-Brazilian model Natalie Kuckenburg in an intimate civil ceremony, nearly four years after the couple began dating. The wedding comes a year after the pair announced their engagement during a trip to Italy. The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley marries Natalie Kuckenburg

The couple chose to keep the ceremony private, with only the officiant and their beloved dog, Greg, present for the occasion. Greg even had a special role in the wedding, earning the title of “Best Boy.” Wesley looked dapper in a navy blue suit, while Kuckenburg wore an elegant ivory silk gown by designer Galia Lahav.

It was Kuckenburg who shared the happy news with fans on Instagram on July 13, as she posted a series of photographs from their wedding day. Keeping the caption simple, she wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. and the Best Boy Greg,” giving a sweet nod to their pet dog, who featured prominently in the ceremony. The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans, including The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev.

About the couple!

Wesley and Kuckenburg were first linked in late 2022 and got engaged in 2025 during a romantic getaway in Italy. At the time, Kuckenburg announced the engagement with a black-and-white photograph of her ring, captioning it, “Yes… Always and forever.”

This marks Wesley’s third marriage. He was previously married to actor Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013, and later to jewellery executive Ines de Ramon. Wesley and de Ramon separated in 2022 before finalising their divorce, while de Ramon has since been in a relationship with Brad Pitt.