‘Don’t let him die': Rubina Dilaik calls Sonam Wangchuk a real hero as he enters day 17 of hunger strike

She reposted Zeenat's Instagram post on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “He is a real hero. Don't let him die fighting for our country's own good.”

Calls for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to call off his indefinite hunger strike grew on Tuesday as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an update on his health. Taking to X, Dipke said Wangchuk has started to lose muscle mass and is in immense pain. After Zeenat Aman and Shreya Dhanwanthary took to social media to extend support to Sonam Wangchuk, actor Rubina Dilaik also shared her views on the hunger strike and urged action.

More stars extend support On Tuesday, Zeenat Aman appealed to the Indian government to hold a peaceful dialogue with the activist before it's too late. She posted a picture of Sonam on her Instagram and penned a note in his support. “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike,” she wrote, adding, “I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk “…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

“With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” further wrote Zeenat, appealing to the Indian government, adding, “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all.”

Meanwhile, Omi Vaidya shared a video on social media, introducing himself as “Chatur from 3 Idiots” before making an emotional appeal. Referring to Aamir Khan's character from the film, he said, “I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die.” He added, “Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing.”

The CJP launched its protest on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The outfit has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan and ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to alleged examination irregularities. It has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.