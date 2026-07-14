Dolly Javed opens up on getting eliminated from Alliance in just two weeks: ‘It hit me like a huge rock’
Uorfi Javed's sister, Dolly Javed, earned praise for her game in the reality show, but got evicted within the first two weeks.
Content creator Dolly Javed is the most recent contestant to be eliminated from Alliance. She became the internet's favourite for standing up for herself and giving it back to her bullies, especially Kushal Tandon. A day later, Dolly Javed has opened up about the experience on the show through a new Instagram post.
What Dolly said
Dolly shared a series of pictures after coming out of the show, as she met up with friends and got support from her family for her performance. In the caption, she wrote, “the past week has been tough. when you enter a show you have so many hopes and aspirations . I was so happy when i got to know i get to be a part of such a huge show . Getting eliminated in just two weeks was not on my bingo card trust me . It hit me like a huge rock specially with everything i had to face inside all alone. Thank god for good family and friends around me. @surabhi.samriddhi were my absolute rock during this time . I stayed at dr place for two days and they took care of me like a freaking baby.”
She added, “@smitalshintre i love you so much for all the motivation you have given me at this time. @_zakiyasultana @_sameerraslam @urf7i @_asfi my family is so so supportive and loving . My brother made sure i felt supported with his memes, he kept fighting for me in his stories which is so cute. My sisters took me a for a day out. I kept crying on a video call with my mom and she kept consoling me. @yuvraj4ryan took me out for waffle and matcha ( my comfort food ). At last thankyou so much for all the love YOU ALL are giving me , it means the world to me.”
Dolly slams Kushal Tandon
In an interview with Hindustan Times after her exit, Dolly talked about being depressed in the house after Kushal tried to overpower her and further slammed him for his entitled and toxic behaviour in the show. Dolly also talked about the actors-versus-creators situation in Alliance, admitting she was made to feel inferior.
She said, “I wish I had just one tag for Kushal, but I have so many: manchild, egoistic, toxic masculinity, fragile ego, and old man. I feel Kushal has so much free time in his life because usne kuch kaam kiya hai nahi (he hasn't done anything worthwhile). He's getting an ego boost thinking, 'Wow, I picked a fight with kids. Oh my God, I managed to get Vanshaj and Dolly, who are 20 years younger than me, eliminated through planning and plotting. What a mastermind I am.' That's how his mind works. I think this is very disturbing. I think Kushal needs a therapist. He genuinely needs help. I would like to offer him money. I don't have much money, but whatever I have, I would like to help him.”
Alliance is available to stream on Prime Video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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