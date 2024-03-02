Radhika Merchant opts for Blake Lively's 2022 Met Gala look for her cocktail night. Here's what she wore

Radhika Merchant, who is set to tie the knot with businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, opted for an outfit which actor Blake Lively wore to the 2022 Met Gala. For the event, Radhika opted for the custom-made Versace outfit. It was a pink embellished off-shoulder dress. Radhika paired it with earrings. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Here's the schedule for Day 2) Radhika Merchant wore an outfit similar to Blake Lively's Met Gala dress.

What Radhika wore as her cocktail dress

Instagram user Diet Sabya shared the pictures from the event on their account. The caption read, "The bride wore (custom) Versace!! A museum-worthy custom haute couture piece that was made previously only for Blake Lively to co-chair the Met Gala? Gotta say … it’s a moment!!"

Fans react to Radhika choosing Blake's outfit

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Adding additional fabric to the dress for a 'family function' is every Indian girl." A fan said, "I’m in love with what she is wearing, loved it on Blake, loving it on Radhika" A comment read, "She carried it so well. She looks stunning." An Instagram user commented, "It looks so much better on her than Blake Lively."

Who is Radhika

Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. On Friday night, who's who from different fields arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar to attend the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

All about pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika, Anant Ambani

Eminent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, among others, attended the event.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand. The guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. They will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former prime minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Canada Stephen Harper, president of Google Donald Harrison, former president of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former prime minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

