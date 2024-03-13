Wallah Habibi: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's bromance eclipses their chemistry with Manushi, Alaya in BMCM song

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have shared a new song from their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Titled Wallah Habibi, it also features Manushi Chillar and Alaya F. The song has been shot in a desert with expansive views of sand dunes and blue skies. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are here to save India. Watch) Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi.

Wallah Habibi introduces us to Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan's romantic interests, Manushi and Alaya. The girls pull off some sultry moves in stylish outfits. Even though they share a few scenes with Akshay and Tiger, it the male leads' bromance that still takes the centrestage. Watch the music video here:

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this film is creating buzz for its grand scale and cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Clash with Maidaan

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser and the title song. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan. Devgn said he does not look at both movies releasing on the same day as a clash.

"I would not call it a clash. If you call it clash, then it means that two films should not be released on the same day. But there are times when you have to do this.

"Both films are of different genres. We are all like a family, we are friends. We are not looking at it like a clash, we are looking at it like a big weekend and both the films will do well," the actor said at the trailer launch of the film.

Maidaan tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Devgn), who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.