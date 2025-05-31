‘I started shivering’: Amruta Subhash reveals why shooting this Gully Boy scene with Ranveer Singh was scary

Actor Amruta Subhash, who starred in Gully Boy, has spoken about shooting a scene with Ranveer Singh and revealed why it was 'one of the scariest days of my life'. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Amruta spoke about the scene in which she and Ranveer were sitting at the back of a tempo. (Also Read | Naezy says Gully Boy wasn't based on his life, calls it totally fictional, annoying) Amruta Subhash and Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. ((YouTube/Excel Movies))

Amruta Subhash on being scared while shooting Gully Boy

Amruta shared how the Gully Boy scene was shot in Mumbai's Dharavi with adequate bouncers around. She shared that the vehicle wasn't in good condition. The actor said it was the first time she and Ranveer shot outside the sets. She said, "Jaese humari tempo Dharavi k beech mein gayi, toh saari buildings se log utarne lage niche (As soon as our tempo went to the centre of Dharavi, people started getting out of the buildings). And they started running after this tempo. It wasn't a fast tempo. Toh mob waese bhaagne laga (The mob started running). I started shivering."

Ranveer Singh 'pacified' Amruta

She recalled how Ranveer Singh was assuring her that nothing would happen. "When the mob runs after you, and I know the vehicle isn't going to go fast, then I started shivering. Ranveer, Padmaavat aayi hai, superstar baitha hai (Padmaavat had realeased, superstar is sitting)... Ranveer understood, he held my hand and asked, 'Amruta, are you ok? My bouncers are around. Don't worry. Nothing will happen'. He was pacifying me. Mob ki energy wild hoti hai (Mob's energy is wild), it's not always happy, it's very scary. Usme ek veheshiyat bhi hai (There is a savagery in it)."

About Gully Boy

Gully Boy (2019) is a musical drama film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, and Vijay Raaz. Inspired by Indian rappers DIVINE and Naezy, the film is about aspiring rapper Murad Ahmed (Ranveer), from Dharavi.

The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment productions, with American rapper Nas as an executive producer.