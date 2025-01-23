Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naezy says Gully Boy wasn't based on his life, calls it totally fictional, annoying: ‘My dad didn’t get married twice’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 23, 2025 12:54 PM IST

Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also marked the film debut of Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy chronicles the story of Mumbai’s street rappers and is said to loosely based on Naezy’s life. However, the rapper says the film came with a big scoop of fiction, blurring the lines of reality, which he found annoying. Also read: Naezy reveals on Bigg Boss OTT 3 that Gully Boy caused him a lot of harm: ‘It affected my personal life’

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, released in 2019.
Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, released in 2019.

Naezy talks about Gully Boy

During a conversation with Mashable India, Naezy looked back at how Gully Boy impacted his life.

“Gully boy toh sab fiction hai. Kuch bhi sach nahi hai usmein... Jaise woh dosre rapper se milta hai... Woh sab kuch bhi nahi hua. Woh fiction hai. Apni marzi se dala hai. Woh reality se bahut dur hai (Gully Boy is a fictional story. There is no truth to the... The way he meets the rapper, nothing like that happened. It is far away from the reality),” Naezy said.

He added, “Iss baat pe mujhe thodha annoying bhi laga aur yeh bhi laga ke jo real hai woh bataya nahi rahe... But phir yeh bhi laga ke Bollywood mein shayad yeh hi hota hai, fiction wali duniya hai. Mere papa ne 2 shaadi thodhi ki thi jo film mein dhikya hai. Ab humko pata hai ke woh fiction kya hota hai, but audience toh yeh hi samjhegi na ke yeh Naezy ki life hai (I also found it very annoying, thinking that they are not showing the truth. But then thought this is how Bollywood works. My father didn’t get married twice, We know what fiction is, but the audience will think that is the truth of my life)”.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The Ranveer-Alia starrer also marked the film debut of Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie also featured, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin and Sheeba Chaddha in crucial roles. The film was co-produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoaya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films.

Based on the life of a rapper born in the slums of Mumbai’ Dharavi, the film tells his journey through music. From Divine to Naezy, the singers and their lives heavily influenced the story. The film was released in 2019, and was a big success.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On