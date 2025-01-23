Naezy says Gully Boy wasn't based on his life, calls it totally fictional, annoying: ‘My dad didn’t get married twice’

Naezy talks about Gully Boy

During a conversation with Mashable India, Naezy looked back at how Gully Boy impacted his life.

“Gully boy toh sab fiction hai. Kuch bhi sach nahi hai usmein... Jaise woh dosre rapper se milta hai... Woh sab kuch bhi nahi hua. Woh fiction hai. Apni marzi se dala hai. Woh reality se bahut dur hai (Gully Boy is a fictional story. There is no truth to the... The way he meets the rapper, nothing like that happened. It is far away from the reality),” Naezy said.

He added, “Iss baat pe mujhe thodha annoying bhi laga aur yeh bhi laga ke jo real hai woh bataya nahi rahe... But phir yeh bhi laga ke Bollywood mein shayad yeh hi hota hai, fiction wali duniya hai. Mere papa ne 2 shaadi thodhi ki thi jo film mein dhikya hai. Ab humko pata hai ke woh fiction kya hota hai, but audience toh yeh hi samjhegi na ke yeh Naezy ki life hai (I also found it very annoying, thinking that they are not showing the truth. But then thought this is how Bollywood works. My father didn’t get married twice, We know what fiction is, but the audience will think that is the truth of my life)”.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The Ranveer-Alia starrer also marked the film debut of Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie also featured, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin and Sheeba Chaddha in crucial roles. The film was co-produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoaya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films.

Based on the life of a rapper born in the slums of Mumbai’ Dharavi, the film tells his journey through music. From Divine to Naezy, the singers and their lives heavily influenced the story. The film was released in 2019, and was a big success.