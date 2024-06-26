Naezy reveals on Bigg Boss OTT 3 that Gully Boy caused him a lot of harm: ‘It affected my personal life’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming up with many new twists and turns. The reality series known for its cut-throat competition, emotional outbursts, friendship and treachery, recently showcased a shocking revelation. Rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy confessed on the show that his personal life was badly affected after Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was released. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul warns legal action as contestants survive on water) Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Naezy revealed how Gully Boy caused harm to his personal life.

Naezy admits Murad in Gully Boy was based on him

A promo from the episode was released by JioCinema's Instagram handle. Poulomi Polo Das can be sen asking the rapper, "Woh film (Gully Boy) aap hi pe bani thi kya? Mujhe baad me kisi ne bataya (Was that film made on you? Someone told me later).” Naezy replied, “Haan. Asal mein vo film se bahut saare log jude huye hai. Vo pure hip-hop culture ko represent kiya hai humne. Lekin main character (Murad Ahmed) jo tha vo mere se inspire hua tha. Aafat gaana, mera jo pehla song tha, jo viral hua tha, yeh gaane ke through unhone mujhe dhunda tha. (Yes. Actually, many people were associated with that film. It represented the entire hip-hop culture. But the main character was inspired by me. Aafat song, my first song that went viral, they found me through that song).”

Naezy says Gully Boy caused him a lot of harm

He further said, “To usse mere ko ekdum subtle way mein fayda hua aur bahut nuksaan bhi hua. Mere personal life pe ki mere do-do girlfriends dikha di gayi hai. Mujhe gareeb bataya gaya hai, jitna gareeb main tha nahi. Mujhe driver bataya gaya hai kyunki main vo hu nahi. Lekin jo Indian audience ka dimag hai na, sabko aisa lagra ki yahi Naezy bhai hai. To ussey meri personal life pe thoda farak pada. (So, it benefitted me subtly but also caused a lot of harm. In my personal life, they showed I had two girlfriends. They portrayed me as poor, which I wasn't to that extent. They showed me as a driver, which I am not. But in the Indian audience's mind, everyone thinks this is who Naezy is. So, it affected my personal life a bit).”

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The Ranveer-Alia starrer also marked the acting debut of Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie also featured, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin and Sheeba Chaddha in crucial characters. The film was co-produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoaya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Apart from Naezy, Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia and Shobha De among others. The series marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor who replaced season 2 host Salman Khan. Prior to Salman, Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on JioCinema at 9 PM.