Bigg Boss OTT 3: Twitter finds proof that Shivani Kumari indeed knew Armaan Malik and his wives already

Shivani Kumari is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The YouTuber from Uttar Pradesh, who met her co-contestants and greeted them, apparently knew Armaan Malik even before entering the show. Social media handle Bigg Boss Tak shared a screenshot of Armaan's wedding video in which Shivani congratulated him. (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams 'shameless trio' on Bigg Boss OTT for promoting 'filthy mindset': This isn't entertainment) A social media handle claims that Shivani Kumari knows Armaan Malik even before the show.

Shivani Kumari already knows Armaan Malik?

The handle tweeted, “Shivani Kumari knows Armaan Malik and his two wives from outside; they're friends and were in touch. However, inside the house, she pretends not to know them and claims she couldn't contact them before entering the house. #BiggBossOTT3.”

Internet slams Bigg Boss contestants for being pretentious

Reacting to the report, a user commented, “Planning (thinking emoji).” A fan contradicting the claims, wrote, “Jhooth Aisa Koi claim nahin kiya Shivani Kumari ne balki Ham Sab Jante Hain Ki Armaan Malik ko Pahle Se Janti Hai (This is not true and Shivani Kumari never made any such claims, we all know that she knows them even before she was selected for the show).”

While taking a jibe at Shivani, another user commented, “Itna fake kaise ho sakti h ye (How could she be so fake)?” A person also pointed out the trend of pre-planned strategy in every season of the reality show and wrote, “Yeh har saal ka ho gya ab, bahar bahut log ek dusre ko jante hai par #Biggboss mein aate hi strangers ke jaise behave karte hai...thanks to social media jiski waja se sab samne aa jata hai (This has become a trend in every season of the show, despite knowing each other they behave like strangers in the show, thanks to social media for exposing them).. #BiggbossOTT3.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Shobha De and others. The third season is hosted by Anil Kapoor. Previously, Salman Khan hosted the second season, while the first season was hosted by Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on Jio Cinemas at 9 PM.