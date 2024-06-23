Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams 'shameless trio' on Bigg Boss OTT for promoting 'filthy mindset': This isn't entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is now streaming on JioCinema. Among the contestants are Armaan Malik, a YouTuber with a unique family – he has two wives. He is appearing on the reality show with his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared her thoughts on their marriage and also asked Bigg Boss makers 'how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment?' Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a dig at Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl Devoleena Bhattacharjee said she 'feels disgusted' watching YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Armaan's two wives

Without taking names, Devoleena shared a long tweet wherein she said she 'feels disgusted just hearing about' Armaan and his wives, let alone watch them on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

She began by writing, "Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination. "

She was reacting to a video of the YouTuber and his wives on Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was shared with a tweet that read, “Shameless trio who doesn't even care about their kids and happily encourage polygamy are now in Bigg Boss OTT 3…it's pathetic to see how senseless the two ladies are, the guy is anyways shameless.”

‘Bigg Boss what has happened to you?’

Questioning the show's makers, Devoleena further wrote, "And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke (Are you struggling so much) that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? Everyone can live happily together? Go and ask those who suffer from such incidents every day, living their lives in misery."

The actor also added, "This is why the Special Marriage Act and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) should be mandatory. So that the law is the same for everyone and society can be free from such filth. A second wife while having a first wife. Imagine if in the name of equality, wives started having 2-2 husbands, would you still be entertained?"

‘Truly people have gone mad’

Devoleena also said that she 'cannot understand' who the followers of Bigg Boss OTT or such contestants are. "And for what reason do they follow them? Is your mind in the right place or not please get it treated first. If you find this shamelessness right then your life is a waste. You can't think beyond it nor can you do anything about it. What do you want to teach the new generation, that they should have multiple marriages? Gross. The thought itself is so cringe. And if it's so necessary to have 2-3 marriages then do it and stay at home. Don't spread this filthy mindset to the world. As a society, we are only heading towards destruction. Truly people have gone mad. And Bigg Boss, I don't know what has happened to you," she wrote.

Armaan and his wives, Payal and Kritika, share four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

Other Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants include Chandrika Dixit aka Delhi's famous 'vada pav girl', Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao and Munisha Khatwani.