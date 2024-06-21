Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Shobhaa De, Anil Kapoor's lookalike John Effer likely to participate
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: JioCinema is back with the third instalment of the popular reality TV show. However, this time, instead of Salman Khan, whose name is synonymous with Bigg Boss, his No Entry co-star Anil Kapoor will take over the hosting duties. Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor said in a statement earlier, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."...Read More
Bigg Boss OTT 3 has created a lot of buzz among the audience from the new host to contestants participating. Chandrika Dixit, aka Viral Vada pav girl, is all set to participate in the show. If you are not an avid social media user and wondering who is Vada pav girl, then don't worry. We have got you covered.
Chandrika Dixit is a social media sensation and became a popular figure through her videos of selling Mumbai's iconic street food, vada pav in Delhi. Her energetic way of interaction drew a lot of consumers and other online content creators.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Uttar Pradesh-based influencer Shivani Kumar to enter the house
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Shivani Kumar, an influencer from Uttar Pradesh, with a following of 4 million on Instagram, is all set to enter the house as a contestant, JioCinema confirmed via a promo.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Columnist and novelist Shobhaa De is likely to enter the house as a contestant
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Shobhaa De, prominent novelist and columnist, is rumoured to have entered the Bigg Boss house last night. Interestingly, Shobhaa had a tiff with host Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor when she called her a “lassie who lacked oomph” after the release of I Hate Luv Storys (2010). Sonam reverted by calling Shobhaa a “fossil” who is not “getting any action” and going through menopause. Sonam was quick to apologise for her ‘lapse in judgement.’ Shobhaa later made amends by calling Sonam hot after a campaign and also lauded her acting skills after watching Raanjhanaa (2013).
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: John Effer, fitness coach and Anil Kapoor's lookalike, likely to enter the house
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: John Effer is a bodybuilder and fitness coach who bears a striking resemblance to Anil Kapoor. It would be interesting to see the two in the frame when John enters the house, if rumours are anything to go by. If you visit John's Instagram handle, you'll see a pinned post of a collage of him and Anil. His caption states, “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH. Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so.”
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Elvish Yadav roots for friend Love Kataria ahead of his battle with Vishal Pandey
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: After JioCinema dropped the promo of Anil Kapoor hosting the battle of content creators between Love Kataria and Vishal Pandey, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took to the comment section and made his sides known. He wrote, “Katariaaa,” rooting for his friend. Elvish won the last season after beating Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: A prominent news personality to enter the house. Is it Deepak Chaurasia?
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: JioCinema dropped a new promo hinting at a news personality entering the house as a contestant. The said journalist has covered prominent events like the Iraq War, the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, and the Shahin Bagh protest. From his voiceover, one can guess that it's Deepak Chaurasia.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Arjun Kapoor likely to make appearance, dance with his ‘Chachu’ on Chokra Jawaan
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Anil Kapoor's nephew Arjun Kapoor is likely to make an appearance and dance with his ‘chachu’ on the song Chokra Jawaan from his 2012 debut film, Ishaqzaade. The uncle-nephew have shared the screen in Anees Bazmee's 2017 family comedy Mubarakan.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Anil Kapoor to hold battle between content creators Love Kataria and Vishal Pandey
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere live updates: Host Anil Kapoor will hold some kind of competition between two content creators – Love Kataria (1.8 million followers on Instagram) and Vishal Pandey (9 million followers). In a promo released by JioCinema, the battle starts heating up when Vishal says he doesn't follow Love, but has seen his content. As a retort, Love says he watches Vishal's content only for 3 seconds before moving on. Interestingly, Love Kataria is a close friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.