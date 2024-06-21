Bigg Boss OTT 3: Know all about the expected contestants on the new season

With a diverse lineup of confirmed contestants unveiled, anticipation reaches new heights. From beloved TV actors to influential social media personalities, captivating newsmakers, and spirited sports figures, this season on Bigg Boss is primed to be a melting pot of drama, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Here's a list of contestants who are expected to enter the house this year:

Sai Ketan Rao

TV star Sai Ketan Rao rose to fame with the drama series, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. He has also starred in shows such as Chasni and Imlie. Known for his versatile acting skills, Sai has also worked in Telugu industry, and has a significant fan base. In the regional industry, he has featured in films such as Ajay Passayyadu (2019), Strangers (2021) and Mounam (2020).

Poulomi Polo Das

Hailing from Kolkata, Paulomi began her journey in showbiz as a model. In 2016, she appeared in the second instalment of India’s Next Top Model. Following that stint, she appeared in television shows such as Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi To Hai, and Karthik Poornima. She is known for her sultry looks. She also worked in web series titled Paraushpur.

Sana Sultan

Mumbai-born Sana Sultan Khan started her career as a model, going on to become TikTok content creator. She gained popularity through Punjabi music videos. She is known for her Urdu-speaking style, which sets her apart in the influencer circle.

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul walked into the entertainment industry as a model with the reality show Teen Diva on MTV in 2009. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Arjun. She has participated in Miss India 2012. Most recently, she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sometime back, she changed her name from Sana Khan to Sana Maqbool Khan.

Shivani Kumari

Shivani Kumari, who hails from Aryari village in Uttar Pradesh, is popular as a rural influencer, and found fame by showcasing her village life with her mother and sisters in the virtual world. She has over four million Instagram subscribers, and it is expected she will attract audiences from the rural area.

Vishal Pandey

The Mumbai-based influencer is famous for his lip-sync videos on social media and has a massive following of nine million. It is believed that his popularity on social media will make him a strong contender on the show.

Chandrika Gera Dixit

Chandrika Gera Dixit, who is popularly known as Vada Pav Girl, will now be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 3. She gained fame after her video of selling vada pavs at a stall in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar went viral on social media. Her first appearance was in a video on food vlogger Amit Jindal’s channel and shared that she quit her job at Haldiram’s after her son was diagnosed with dengue. Some days back, she was spotted at Mumbai airport, which fueled rumours about her appearance on the show this year.

Naved Shaikh (Naezy)

Singer-rapper Naezy is popularly known for his street hip-hop style. He gained widespread recognition with his song Mere Gully Mein, which was recreated in the 2019 film Gully Boy, led by actor Ranveer Singh and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is rumoured that the film is inspired by the lives of Naezy and fellow rapper Divine.

Neeraj Goyat

India’s most promising professional boxer Neeraj Goyat is also entering the Bigg Boss house this year. A mixed martial artist from Haryana, Neeraj has represented India internationally. He also appeared in films such as Toofan and RRR. This year, he was in the news for challenging Jake Paul for a boxing match.

Deepak Chaurasia

Bringing in a distinctive flavour, Deepak Chaurasia, a senior journalist, will be seen in the show. He is known for his work with various news organisations. It is believed that he will bring his insights into the show, and might also give inside scoop during his appearance on the show.

Munisha Khatwani

An actor and a tarot card reader, Munisha has featured in shows such as Just Mohabbat and Tantra. Her expertise in acting as well as astrology makes her a unique contestant in the show.

Armaan Malik with wives Payal and Kritika Malik

Popular content creator Armaan Malik is entering the house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. He is known for making controversial statements, and his buff with singer Armaan Malik. Their unconventional family structure might bring an interesting dynamic to the show.

Sonam Khan

The model and actor is known for his work in Bollywood and Telugu cinema. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad and made her acting debut with Yash Chopra's Vijay opposite Rishi Kapoor. She has starred alongside stars such as Govinda and Sanjay Dutt. She has appeared in over 35 films from 1987 to 1994.

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a selfie while smiling. She captioned her post as, “So many rumours out there! but as of now, I am my own boss! (smiling emoji) . #NotDoingBiggBoss.”

With a diverse mix of contestants, this season definitely promises to be filled with intense drama, unexpected twists, and entertaining moments.