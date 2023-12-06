close_game
News / Sports / Others / Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat attends WBC Convention in Uzbekistan; meets Mike Tyson, Amir Khan

Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat attends WBC Convention in Uzbekistan; meets Mike Tyson, Amir Khan

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 06, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Goyat engaged with the iconic figures, discussing the Indian Professional Boxing scenario and sharing insights into the challenges faced by Indian fighters

Three-time World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia title winner Neeraj Goyat, renowned professional boxer, recently had the honour of representing India at the World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention in Uzbekistan. The convention brought together some of the most illustrious names in world boxing, including legends like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Julio Cesar Chavez, Olexander Usyk, Shannon Briggs, and Amir Khan.

Neeraj Goyat with Mike Tyson at the WBC Convention
Neeraj Goyat with Mike Tyson at the WBC Convention(WBC Convention)

At the convention, Neeraj Goyat had the opportunity to engage with these iconic figures, discussing the Indian Professional Boxing scenario and sharing insights into the challenges and triumphs faced by Indian fighters on the global stage.

In a statement by WBC issued on Tuesday, Neeraj Goyat expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent India on such a prestigious platform. "It was an incredible experience to be in the presence of boxing legends who have paved the way for athletes like me, especially my role model Mike Tyson who is also known as the 'Iron Man' of World Professional Boxing."

Goyat's presence at the World Boxing Convention not only showcased his achievements as a three-time WBC Asia title winner but also highlighted India's growing influence in the world of professional boxing. Neeraj was also the first Indian professional boxer to make it to the WBC World Rankings.

Speaking more about his discussion with the boxing legends Neeraj shared, "Their insights about Indian professional boxing were very positive. Their encouragement and insights have motivated me to continue striving for excellence and bringing glory to Indian boxing," he said.

As Neeraj Goyat continues to make waves in the professional boxing arena, his journey becomes an inspiration for aspiring Indian boxers. This event marks a significant milestone in the recognition and appreciation of India's contribution to the sport at the international level.

