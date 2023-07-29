Sana Makbul opens up on battling hepatitis when her career was taking off, says she lost work

Actor Sana Makbul has opened up about battling hepatitis and how it took a toll on her mental, physical and emotional health. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sana posted a video and shared that she was an F3-F4 patient but now she reversed it to F1-F2. She recalled waking up with a puffy face and swollen feet. (Also Read | Sana Makbul calls Rahul Vaidya ‘petty’, opens up about their falling-out) Sana Makbul talked about her health.

Sana talks about battling hepatitis

In the clip, Sana said, “Hi guys! Well, it's 28th of July, it's World Hepatitis Day and on this day I want to share something which is very personal. Yes, I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I discovered this in 2020. Till date, the journey has been tough mentally, emotionally, physically. The best part is in 2021 when I went for Khatron Ke Khiladi I was on medication and I battled it well, even the show, even my health. When I came back from there I was stronger, I felt I could do this and I got this.”

Sana shares how her health deteriorated

She continued, “It's said that when everything is going well then something happens. I think with me also that happened when my career was taking off and I had to take a pause. I was working non stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating not physically but internally I was. And I think for the last one and a half years I have been doing that. I have been just focusing on me, myself and my health mentally, emotionally, physically drained.”

Sana opens up about losing work

Sana also said, “Lot of sacrifices, loss on work, I mean you wake up with puffy face, swollen feet, swollen hands, you have water retention on your body, you gain weight. Especially when you are an actor, you have to look a certain way, you have to maintain a certain weight. So, I think I was battling with it and I came back stronger. Today on world hepatitis day, I wanted to share with you all that I have reversed my stage. I have been F3-F4 patient and now I've reversed it to F1-F2 which is a very good improvement."

Sana says she is healthy now

She concluded, “People talk when they detect their disease. I detected it, I was fighting with it. As I said, I'm all set to resume my work because I am healthy and I'm as normal as you guys are. So, for all you guys out there who are dealing with such a disease whether it's curable it's non-curable, hang in there. Don't lose hope, keep faith, there's always light at the end of the tunnel. Earlier I used to think, 'Why God, why me?' But as it is said, God always gives his hardest battle to his strongest soldier. So you are strong, stay healthy stay fit and Happy World Hepatitis Day.”

Sana's friends and fans praise her

Sana captioned the post, "On World Hepatitis Day 'Acceptance is the Key' Let’s start here …..Listen, Understand & know your Body #awareness #autoimmunedisease #hepatitis #autoimmunehepatitis #beathepatitis." Reacting to the post, Srishty Rode commented, "You got it girl, more power to you." Mahekk Chahal wrote, "More power to you girl." A fan said, "The strongest woman I know." A comment read, "I can feel you girl but we have got this."

Sana was one of the contestants in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. She is best known for her role of Dr Aliya Sanyal in Vish. Sana made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON