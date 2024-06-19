‘Sare chapri log’: Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3 leaves fans disappointed; watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned into an anchor for the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was created only for streaming on the digital platform. However, the OG Bigg Boss host Salman Khan took the reins in his hands for season 2 last year. Fans eagerly waited to see him on stage again this year, but since the actor is busy shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna, the evergreen Anil Kapoor has stepped in as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. As soon as this new development was announced, fans were sure that season 3 would be ‘jhakkas’! However, a new promo introducing the first contestant of the reality show has now left social media users sceptical. Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit

Earlier today the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was dropped on the internet. The first contestant was introduced as ‘Teekhi Mirchi’ and her face was not revealed. However, fans are convinced that the individual in the video is none other than Chandrika Dixit, better known as internet sensation Vada Pav Girl. In the clip, she shares that she has always prioritised her family and work while she targeted those who questioned her. Chandrika further states that she is coming to Bigg Boss OTT 3 to give fans a taste of her personality.

Well, majority of the audience is quite displeased to meet the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. In the comment section below, one angry internet user wrote: “There was a time when BB used to be a celebrity show. Then you introduced this thing called “OTT” just to entertain the so called YouTubers. This year you have stopped down so low that you got a bada pav seller just because she was viral. Why on earth do we want to see her on big screen, no journey! Nothing! Disappointing. Losing your charm and viewership @officialjiocinema”, whereas another comment read: “Bigg Boss tab tha jab famous TV Actors ate the yei kya hogaya hai sare chapri log 👎🏻🤮.” A third internet user wrote: “Sab chapri ko bhar lo”, whereas another fan of the show predicted, “Floppest season ever bro bhai floppest season ever.”

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 will begin streaming on the digital platform from June 21. After Vada Pav Girl, who do you think will be the second contestant to enter the house?