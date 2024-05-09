‘Blockbuster loading’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s pairing in Sikandar leaves fans with high expectations

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, has now announced her next Hindi film. The actor will be sharing the silver screen with Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan Salman Khan for the very first time in his much-awaited project Sikandar. Just minutes after the team made the big announcement, fans across social media went into a frenzy. Rashmika gave fans a pretty big surprise on her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's 35th birthday. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

There are a few who are concerned about the 30-year age gap between Rashmika (28) and Salman (58), but a majority of social media users are expecting a blockbuster on Eid next year when the film releases. One excited fan tweeted: “So #RashmikaMandana has been finalized as the leading lady opposite megastar #SalmanKhan in #Sikandar. Blockbuster Loading.. Bring it on 🔥#Eid2025”, whereas another gushed, “This pairing in a whole new look will set the screens on fire 🔥 I am really happy with the casting till now for #SIKANDAR Hope they bring some good faces as well for other supporting cast.”

One major reason why fans are this excited about Salman and Rashmika’s pairing is that we have seen the two together before. Not in a film, but on Bigg Boss and during a media event. The two even danced together on Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise (2021) leaving the audience deeply impressed with their chemistry. We are now eagerly waiting to witness the magic again in Sikandar, which is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Murugadoss Arunasalam.

Rashmika has a jam-packed year ahead with several exciting projects in her kitty. Apart from Sikandar, she has historical drama Chaava with Vicky Kaushal and Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun in her lineup. The diva will also be seen in two back-to-back female-centric films, titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend.