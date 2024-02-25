Rashmika Mandanna reveals why ‘she’s not taking ownership' of her blockbuster Animal's 'massive' success

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, has responded to comments as to why she is 'not taking ownership of her success' after the 2023 film became a blockbuster. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rashmika said she had to be back on the set of an upcoming film just a day after Animal's release on December 1, 2023. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna slays in black at Milan Fashion Week 2024. See pics) Rashmika Mandanna as Gitanjali in a still from Animal.

Rashmika teases her new look for film

Rashmika also wrote a long note and spoke about her upcoming film. Teasing her look, the actor said that she is shooting for ‘some of the biggest and most intense films’ in her career. She wrote, "Hi guys! Can’t show my full face as it’s a new film look, and I can’t reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well - just wanted to let you all know… Also, another thing that I wanted to just talk about is the topic that was going around saying ‘she’s not taking ownership of her success and all that’."

Rashmika opens up on Animal success

She added, "Ok, here’s the thing. 1- I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry. We have delivered a massive film (Animal), and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career."

Rashmika talks about he career, life

Rashmika also wrote, "And as you’ll know, I can’t really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes. And I know you’ll are missing me and so am I, but I know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you’ll all be super duper happy, and it’s all gonna be worth it!! (I personally CAN’T WAIT for those moments ). So please have patience with me because you should know that I am doing my best, and I am happy doing so for all of you, myself, and my teams..."

The actor continued, “And now coming to ownership of the success .. Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again thank you so much for all the love.. always.”

Rashmika says ‘good work will speak for itself’

In the comments section, Rashmika added, “My team and my PR team spoke to me about how we should be active and all that.. but 1- like I already said the next day of the film release, I was back on set for my next film, so hence couldn’t find the time, but next time on we will work on it.. and I promise.. and 2- I just believed that good work will speak for itself and it DID.. and I CANNOT be more grateful.. I am yet to thank you all for the love.. and I know I am late.. but I only wanted to do it when I come live, and I am still going to hold on to that for that day…Also, I was surrounded by the most supportive cast and crew and the best fans, so I didn’t or don’t have anything to worry about.. I just love them.. they are the best!”

About Animal

Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny. The film also starred Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It raked in over ₹800 crore at the box office.

