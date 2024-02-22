 Rashmika Mandanna slays in black at Milan Fashion Week 2024. See pics - Hindustan Times
Rashmika Mandanna slays in black at Milan Fashion Week 2024. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 22, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in an all-black look at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures.

Ciao, belle! Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, is now grabbing attention on the global fashion stage. She made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2024 on Wednesday. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of herself decked up in a sleek black outfit paired with matching black boots as she attended a fashion show in Milan. Also read: Rashmika makes it to 2024 Forbes India list of 30 under 30

Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in black at Milan Fashion Week 2024.
Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in black at Milan Fashion Week 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles at Milan Fashion Week

At Milan Fashion Week 2024, which runs from February 20-26, Rashmika wore a black dress with a long black coat. Sharing her picture from a fashion show, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "Milan for a minute." She wrote with another photo of herself posing at the fashion show, tagging her hair and makeup team, "When the girlies do their magic on me..." Rashmika also shared a glimpse of models walking the runway at the fashion show. She also posted photos of herself posing on the streets of ‘Milano’ on Instagram.



Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures of herself at Milan Fashion Week 2024.
Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures of herself at Milan Fashion Week 2024.

When Rashmika's flight made emergency landing

Rashmika recently made news after she said she 'escaped death' and posted a photo on Instagram following an emergency landing of her flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

As per a recent report by Deccan Chronicle, the actor's flight was forced to land due to 'a technical glitch and extreme turbulence'. Rashmika is set to appear on the sixth season of actor Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha, and was recently in Mumbai for the recording of the show with Neha.

Rashmika's projects

Rashmika is flying high on the success of her action film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Animal was one of the most successful films of 2023, and there's also buzz around a sequel, titled Animal Park.

Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa 2, titled Pushpa: The Rule, with Allu Arjun. The film is slated to be released on August 15.

