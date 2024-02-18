Rashmika Mandanna's flight makes emergency landing, she shares pic: 'This is how we escaped death'

Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture of herself after her flight reportedly made an emergency landing. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, the actor's flight was forced to land due to 'a technical glitch and extreme turbulence'. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Dot make it to 2024 Forbes India list of 30 under 30 Rashmika Mandanna poses during the promotion of her film Animal in Mumbai. (File Photo/AFP)

More details about Rashmika's flight

Rashmika on Saturday had taken to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself with actor Shraddha Das, writing, “Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today.” As per the Deccan Chronicle report, the Air Vistara flight carrying Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha, and other passengers had a scary experience after a technical glitch came up and the ‘passengers had to sit through extreme turbulence’.

The flight was on course from Mumbai to Hyderabad during the turbulence, and it returned to Mumbai again after 30 minutes due to an ‘unforeseen technical issue’. Reportedly, no one was injured in the incident.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself with actor Shraddha Das

Rashmika's recent Mumbai trip

Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear on the sixth season of actor Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai for the recording of the show with Neha. Rashmika wore a black top with a pair of blue jeans for the episode. Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon are also a part of the guest list for No Filter Neha season 6.

Latest films

Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa 2, titled Pushpa: The Rule, with Allu Arjun. The film is slated to be released on August 15.

Rashmika is flying high on the success of her recently-released action film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Animal was one of the most successful films of 2023, and there's also buzz around a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir could have a double role.

