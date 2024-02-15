 Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Dot make it to 2024 Forbes list of 30 under 30 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Dot make it to 2024 Forbes India list of 30 under 30

Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Dot make it to 2024 Forbes India list of 30 under 30

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 15, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of 30 “disruptors and trailblazers” under the age of 30. It includes actors Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan and Dot.

Forbes India magazine has unveiled its annual 30 under 30 list, where it picks 30 “trailblazers and disruptors” across fields who are under the age of 30. This year's list includes three familiar names from the entertainment space: actors Radhika Madan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dot. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna talks about Valentine’s Day 2024 plans; fan asks if she will go on movie date with Vijay Deverakonda)

Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan and Dot in Forbes India's 2024 list of 30 under 30
Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan and Dot in Forbes India's 2024 list of 30 under 30

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika, 27, is an actor who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Last year, she had three releases. Firstly, she starred alongside Tamil superstar Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's action film Varisu. The film made around 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Second, she starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu, which released directly on Netflix India. And thirdly, she was the leading lady in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime drama Animal, where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film, which released in cinemas in Hindi and Telugu among other languages, earned over 900 crore at the global box office.

Rashmika will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava this year.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan is a 28-year-old actor, who appears in Hindi films. Last year, she appeared in three movies. She kicked off the year with a supporting role in Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut, crime drama Kuttey. Then she headlined Shubham Yogi's lighthearted sports drama Kacchey Limbu, which released directly on JioCinema. And finally, she capped off the year with Mikhil Musale's mystery film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

However, she was most talked about for her performance in Homi Adajania's crime drama Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. This year, Radhika will appear in Sanaa and Sarfira.

Aditi Saigal aka Dot

At 25, Aditi is the youngest of the three. She's a singer and musician who goes by her stage name of Dot. She made her acting debut as Ethel in Zoya Akhtar's period coming-of-age musical The Archies, the first feature adaptation of Archie Comics. It released directly on Netflix India, and also featured original music and vocals by Dot.

