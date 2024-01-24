Radhika Madan on her 2024 line-up: I want to do hardcore Bollywood commercial films now; that is my agenda for this year

Actor Radhika Madan has an exciting Bollywood lineup planned for this year. “One is with Akshay Kumar sir, the remake of Soorarai Pottru, Production No. 27. The other one is Sanaa, which has been to many festivals and won awards. I am really excited for that to be showcased in our country; it is definitely releasing this year,” she tells us, adding, “The third one is Rumi Ki Sharafat. The genre is comedy, and I’ve never dived into comedy before. It was so much fun, light, breezy, and relaxing to shoot for it. I have delved into drama and serious films a lot in the last year, so this one was a break for me.” Radhika Madan on Bollywood projects in 2024

The Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo actor shares that she wants to pause and take it slow this year. “In the past year and a half, I shot seven films and I was actually exhausted. I was emotionally empty because of back-to-back work. I didn’t have anything inside me to give, and that’s when I decided to take a break. I have releases because I had worked that much earlier. And, three films a year is not a bad lineup; it’s fine for the visibility. For the past five-six months, I haven’t worked on anything. I have traveled a lot, spent time with my family, and rejuvenated myself,” she reveals.

Expressing her focus on selecting projects that challenge her, the 28-year-old quips, “Unless and until I get a project that moves me or takes me to another level in terms of the craft as well, it needs to challenge me a lot, then only I will take it. I don’t want to play safe and don’t want to do anything that I’ve already done. I am prioritizing my break right now, so that I can give myself emotionally to my work.”

With her upcoming film Production No. 27, a remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has won 5 national awards, is there a pressure to fulfill the expectations in the Hindi version? “Thank God, the original won its national awards after we had shot the film. We had already performed, so vo pressure kabhi tha hi nahi. We gave our best and even besides the accolades, the film was a gem. We gave our heart and souls to it, so just keeping our fingers crossed,” she answers.

Looking forward, Madan tells us about her desire to explore a different side of her talent: “I really want to dance now, nobody has seen the Govinda in me, nobody has explored that side. I want to do hardcore Bollywood commercial films now; that is my agenda for this year. It is going to be different from what I have already done. I came to the industry to do those films, but my career took a different turn, my trajectory changed as an actor. I explored this different side of myself and loved it. But, I don’t want to forget the Radhika who is super massy and talks in Bollywood dialogues.”

The actor’s last film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video received an amazing response after releasing digitally, but could not perform well at the box office. Addressing the scenario, she says, “It has happened to me quite a lot. Even Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota became a cult film after it came on OTT. We thought it was so commercial and masala, but it received its due after coming on OTT. So, in my experience, I have seen that. But I also feel ki har film ki kismat hoti hai. There are a lot of factors also which are involved, sabse bada is marketing, the budgets, and many more.” “What I have started to do is that I do my job and I am out. I don’t want to overthink the factors that are external to me. Mera kaam kamaal hona chaiye, baaki mere haath mai nahi hai,” she concludes.