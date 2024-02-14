Rashmika Mandanna talks about Valentine’s Day 2024 plans; fan asks if she will go on movie date with Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has a busy schedule, shooting for films in Hindi and Telugu. While on a break from work, she interacted with fans on X, opening up about her work, plans for Valentine’s Day and more. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna hits back at rumours of charging ₹4.5 cr post Animal: 'I should actually consider it') Rashmika Mandanna is currently juggling films in Hindi and Telugu(X)

V-day plans

A fan asked what Rashmika’s plans for V-day are, writing, “Hey there! Sending you lots of positive vibes! Totally understand the busy times – take care of yourself first. As for me, just the usual hustle. Valentine's Day plans? Probably a cosy night in with some good food and movies. How about you?”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

She replied, “Hmm.. haven’t yet thought about tomorrow's plans .. but I think pretty much the same thing as you..” One fan wondered if she planned a movie date with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda, writing, “Vijay tho kalisi movie plan chesinattundhi (It looks like she planned a movie date with Vijay).”

About Pushpa 2

When a fan wrote that they loved Rashmika’s performance in Animal and are looking forward to watching her in Pushpa: The Rule, writing, “Hey cutiee, Happy valentine's day. I hope this year is yours with Pushpa 2 too. loved your performance as Gitanjali in Animal. Lots of love,” she replied, “Thankyou so so much my love.. I hope you like Srivalli 2.0.”

When another fan asked about how Pushpa’s shoot is going, she said, “Update is that shoot is going super well and fast.. so I look forward to all your reactions after watching the movie on 15th august.”

Upcoming work

Rashmika has numerous films lined up in various languages. She will reprise the role of Srivalli for Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule. At the end of Pushpa: The Rise, she and Pushpa Raj tied the knot and it remains to be seen how her story will be taken forward. Rashmika is also shooting for Telugu films titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. Apart from that, she will be seen in the Hindi film Chaava.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.