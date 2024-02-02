Rashmika Mandanna opens up on Animal: Always knew it would have mixed conversations, I’m really happy about it

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a career high, with her film Animal becoming one of the highest Hindi grossers ever. And not just the box office numbers, the film’s content also quickly became perhaps the most discussed in the recent times. Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on her next film, Pushpa 2.

Addressing the hit tag first, she says,“I think nobody wants to do a bad film, and all of us want our films to work. Sometimes it’s up to the audience for the film to succeed, and today’s audience has loved Animal, giving it so much love, which I’m truly grateful for,” says the actor, reacting to the love Animal received. It recently made it's way to an OTT platform after a successful theatrical run.

Meanwhile, the treatment, the aggression of the protagonist (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and the violence- everything has been debated upon. Mandanna says the team was prepared for it. “We always knew that it would have mixed conversations, and honestly, I’m really happy about it because everyone’s opinion and perspectives are different. You can’t tell everyone to think the same thing or expect everyone to think something in a certain way. People have their own opinions. And I’m really glad that a film like Animal had different sorts of conversations happening. I was really happy about it, and I’m sure the team was also. You are not everyone’s cup of tea as an actor, but it’s always interesting to know what kind of tea they prefer,” she reasons.

The 27-year-old’s character Geetanjali in the film is headstrong, but it also must have been emotionally draining. Mandanna however chooses to look at it another way, “I wouldn’t call it emotionally draining, but it was very emotionally uplifting. It had a very interesting take on the character which I played, like a female character who has strong opinions and who’s so real and true to herself. I don’t think you get to play such characters quite often. I was super excited and grateful that Sandeep (Reddy Vanga, director) sir wrote the scenes.. he visualised, and I was able to pull it off the way I did.”