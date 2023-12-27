Mahesh Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal, calls the film ‘an unapologetic cinematic journey’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor-starrer Animal hit screens earlier this month. The film is still holding its own at the box office, despite the release of Salaar and Dunki. The discourse around the film seems to be never-ending thanks to interviews by the film’s team and the social media storm surrounding it. The latest to review the film is none other than filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. (Also Read: Nimrat Kaur says she liked Animal but was scared to talk about it; Sobhita Dhulipala defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga) Mahesh Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal adds depth

‘Unprecedented and unapologetic’

In a statement shared with the press, Mahesh has nothing but good things to say about the film. Lauding Sandeep’s approach to filmmaking, he says, “Animal is a cinematic rarity that boldly defies mainstream norms.” Not just that, he seems bowled over by son-in-law Ranbir’s performance as Ranvijay Singh. “In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb and pulse with the primal beat of life,” he says, adding, “Together, Sandeep’s audacious filmmaking and Ranbir’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Discourse around the film

Ever since the film hit screens on December 1 in multiple languages, it has been picked apart with even the minutest details causing uproar. Everything from the violence in the film to the way Ranvijay and Bobby’s character Abrar behave with the women in their lives have been criticised. At the same time, there have been those who have defended the film for its entertainment value and for living up to the title when it comes to the storyline. Sandeep’s interviews in the media have also been picked apart, especially the statements where the filmmaker has called out critics.

About Animal

Animal tells the story of a man who is looking for validation from his emotionally distant and rich father. When an assassination attempt is made on the father, the son spins out of control in a bid to exact revenge. Triptii Dimri played a key role and her performance in the film has also been lauded.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place