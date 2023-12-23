Sandeep Reddy Vanga told Charu Shankar she's 'too young' to play Ranbir Kapoor's mom in Animal: We are only 1 year apart

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has turned out to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starred Ranbir Kapoor as a violent and vengeful son, with Anil Kapoor playing his father. Actor Charu Shankar played Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the movie. In real life, Charu is just a year older than Ranbir. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed what made her take on the part. (Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls ‘big pelvis’ line in Animal a compliment: ‘That’s his way of saying he sees a future with her’) Charu Shankar with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

What Charu said about working with Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Charu Shankar said, “We (Her and Ranbir) are only one year apart; that is true. As an actor, why would I refuse? This was an opportunity, which was a very exciting opportunity. I knew the cast; I knew what the film was, when Sandeep narrated the story. I thought it was very interesting, very different. And he told me from the word go, he said, ‘I want you to play a very crucial part in my film. I want you to establish very quickly in the film what the central conflict of the film is.' I was sold on that. I was like yeah.”

The actor also added how she got the part. “I still remember I was wearing jeans and a kurta. And I’m sitting and chilling and I think we had arrived early, and Sandeep walks in and he crosses us, and he goes to his office. And then he calls in his AD and says, ‘Who’s that?’ So they’re like, ‘That’s Charu Shankar, you know, you’d asked for a meeting.’ He said, ‘Okay, call her in.’ And as soon as I came in, he said, ‘Nice to meet you, thank you for coming all the way, but I have to tell you, you’re too young.'” she said. The director then narrated the story, and it was after 6 months when she received the final call that she had got the part

Charu on shooting Animal

Charu added that her character works like the 'voice of reason' in Animal. She added that she was little nervous on her first day, working with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She also added that years ago both Anil Kapoor and she were slated to do a project together, but it didn't see the light of day. She added how Anil Kapoor remembered that on the first day itself. She also shared she got closest to Rashmika Mandanna (who plays Ranbir Kapoor's wife Geetanjali) during the shooting of the film.

Animal is among the highest-grossing Indian films this year. It has been called out for its allegedly misogynistic and extremely violent content but Vanga has expressed his disagreement over the same. Animal also has Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and released on December 1.

