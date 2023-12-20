Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Ranbir Kapoor's ‘big pelvis’ line a compliment: ‘That was his way of saying I see a future’

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about one of the most controversial scenes from his latest film, Animal. Talking to Galatta Plus, the director was asked if he added a scene in the film where Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay compliments his girlfriend Gitanjani aka Rashmika Mandanna for having a ‘big pelvis' only for the shock value. Admitting to the question, the director called it a compliment. Also read: Animal box office collection day 19 Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor's scene

Sandeep explained why Ranbir’s character couldn’t express his emotions directly to Rashmika Mandanna’s in the scene. “He’s trying a different route to explain to her because it’s her engagement day and they were not in touch. Coming with that force and saying ‘Listen Gitanjali I really love your pelvis.’ He is trying to explain a theory which is related to the character, the title also, for the audience when they are watching the film it doesn’t seem like what theory he is talking about.”

Sandeep: I thought ‘big pelvis’ scene was a compliment

“I thought of shooting (that) he would just be playing with the petals of the flowers and he’d just put his hand on her feet. I wanted to shoot that but I thought I would not show it. I thought on the shoot day ‘Let’s not do that and again give a shock,” revealed Vanga. “I felt like she is walking away, he knew that if he let her go without saying one more line, he knew that she was gone. So how should I say that I am seeing my future with you? I want to marry you. I thought in these situations boys behave very differently sometimes. Your intention is something else but you end up saying something else. So, he didn’t know what to say. This was the brief given to Ranbir also. Suddenly he doesn’t know what to say and he says Gitanjali got a big pelvis. He is giving a reason that I’m seeing a future with you that we’ll get married and have babies. I thought that was a compliment. I never thought…how you found it ugly,” he explained the continuity of the scene to the host.

Go back to the scene

In the scene, Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) tells Gitanjali “You have a big pelvis,” after she leaves her fiance for him. Responding to the line, Gitanjali who seemed irritated, asks him, “Are you calling me fat?” Ranvijay insists it’s a compliment and adds that it means she has ‘child bearing hips.’

Animal

Animal is based on a story about a toxic father-son relationship, played by Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir Kapoor (Ranvijay). Rashmika plays his girlfriend and then wife, Gitanjali. Some years and two kids later, they hit a rough patch in the film.

Animal also has Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and released on December 1. It continues to rule the box office and makers have recently announced a sequel as well.

