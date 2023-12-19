Animal box office collection day 19: Ranbir Kapoor film sees further dip, likely to collect 4 cr

Animal box office collection day 19: Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released in theatres on December 1. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹4.23 in India on Tuesday, which marks its lowest single-day collection. It stands at a net India collection of ₹ 522.17 crore. (Also read: Bobby Deol confesses he initially felt disgusted playing Abrar in Animal) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.(X)

Animal box office collection

As per the report, Animal registered 11.23 percent occupancy for Hindi shows and 18.17 percent for Telugu shows on Tuesday. The film slowed down as it entered its third week of release, and has a few more days left to perform before two big films releases in theatres on December 21. Those two films are Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel.

About Animal

Animal had also clashed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Animal started off with a bumper opening, and has been doing great business at the box office despite the clash. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character (Ranvijay Singh) is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Animal also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Animal review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “At 3 hours 22 minutes, one of the longest films I watched in a very long time, Animal is determined to give you a headache as the high-pitched dialogues are certain to pierce through your ears causing discomfort. Then, there are portions you wish were underplayed – visually and verbally.”

