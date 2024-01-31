Rashmika Mandanna on rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda: ‘He supported me more than anyone’

Since Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade, fans have been curious to know if the on-screen chemistry was because the two were dating off-screen too. While the rumoured couple always maintained that they were ‘just friends,’ Rashmika got candid about her equation with the actor in an interview with We Are Yuvaa. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna: ‘I hear this every year’) Rashmika and Vijay have been close ever since they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam

‘I take his advice for everything’

Rashmika spoke about her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun, but her response about Vijay caught everyone’s attention. “Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it,” she said, adding that she takes his advice very seriously, “I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He’s not a yes person. He’s on point. This is good…this is not good…this is what I think…this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone I really, really respect.”

Vijay shuts down engagement rumours

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay shut down rumours that he and Rashmika were getting engaged in February. “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married,” he said.

A source close to the actors had also informed Hindustan Times, “Well, there is no truth in all such claims. They are very private people. They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints that make people wonder about their bond. The claim about them going for a big revelation and getting engaged is fake because that is so unlike their personalities.”

Upcoming work

Rashmika has numerous films lined up, including Pushpa 2, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, an untitled film with Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in Telugu and Chaava in Hindi. She was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor as her co-star. Some people criticised her performance while others thought that she played her role well.

