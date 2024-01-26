Jim Sarbh to debut in south cinema with Sekhar Kammula's Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer

National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula’s next film was launched in Hyderabad earlier this month. The yet-to-be-titled multistarrer will see Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The makers have dubbed the project #DNS (after the director and male leads’ names) for now. And there’s now an exciting addition to the case, with Jim Sarbh. (Also Read: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna to star together in Sekhar Kammula’s next) Jim Sarbh has been roped in to play a key role in Sekhar Kammula's next(Instagram)

Jim Sarbh to play a crucial role

Jim, who has worked only in Hindi cinema so far, will make his south debut with this film. Welcoming him on-board, the makers shared the news on X, writing, “A master of his craft @jimSarbh is now immersed in the enchanting universe of #DNS. Brace yourself for his masterclass performance.” While Jim gained fame for playing grey or antagonistic roles in films like Neerja, Padmaavat and the web series Made in Heaven, a source close to the development informs Hindustan Times that the actor doesn’t play the villain, but a ‘crucial role’ in the film.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

More about #DNS

The makers have remained tight-lipped about the film’s story, but shooting resumed earlier this month. Dhanush shot for some crucial scenes so far and the makers have a schedule planned for this month and next. The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas, and it’s presented by Sonali Narang. Niketh Bommi has been roped in for cinematography and the makers are yet to announce rest of the cast and crew. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Upcoming work

Jim was last seen in the 2023 film Rani Mukherjee-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Season 2 of Made in Heaven. Sekhar’s previous films Fidaa and Love Story were massive hits. Dhanush’s Captain Miller released in Tamil on January 12 and in Telugu on January 25. The actor will also write and direct his 50th project, which will star Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in key roles.

Nagarjuna’s film Naa Saami Ranga released on January 14 and received good response. The actor is yet to announce any other projects. Rashmika, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, will soon star in Rainbow, The Girlfriend in Telugu and Chaava in Hindi, apart from reprising her role of Srivalli for Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place