Prasanth Varma announces HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

As Prasanth Varma's HanuMan continues to garner heavy footfalls in the theatres, here's some good news for fans of the superhero action spectacle. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony, Prasanth Varma dropped the surprise announcement of the next installment- Jai Hanuman. (Also read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 9: Teja Sajja's film beats Mahesh Babu's by ₹16.14 cr) HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman is already in the works.

Jai Hanuman announcement

On Monday, Prasanth Varma took to his X account to share the news. He wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha (folded hands emoticon)

The poster of Jai Hanuman had the words- “Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha Jai Hanuman begins…” In the second picture, Prasanth was seen holding the script in front of a Lord Hanuman temple, clad in traditional attire.

About HanuMan

HanuMan features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. It has already earned over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. The Telugu-language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

During the pre-release event, the makers of the film had announced that they would donate ₹5 for every ticket sold to the Ram Mandir. They have already donated a cheque of ₹14,85,810 from the 2,97,162 tickets sold during the film's premieres. They will also contribute ₹2,66,41,055, from the 53,28,211 tickets sold.

Recently, Teja Sajja spoke about the film with news agency ANI. He had said, “The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion.”

He had said, "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

