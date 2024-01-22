HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 10: Teja Sajja film grosses ₹200 crore; mints over ₹132 cr in India so far
HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 10: In India, the film has so far earned ₹132.05 crore. It released in theatres on January 12.
Mythri Movie Makers, one of the distributors of the Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, on Monday announced that the film has grossed ₹200 crore worldwide. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), it shared a poster which shared the new numbers. (Also Read | HanuMan box office collection day 9: Teja Sajja film finally crosses ₹100 crore mark in India)
HanuMan global box office collection
It captioned the post, "Jai Shri Ram. With the divine blessings of Lord Shree Ram, #HanuManRAMpage continues to soar higher at the Box-office. 200 crore worldwide collections for #HANUMAN in just 10 days. Nizam Release by @MythriOfficial. A @PrasanthVarma film, starring @tejasajja123."
HanuMan box office collection in India so far
As per Sacnilk.com, the week one collection of the film in India was ₹99.85 crore [Telugu: ₹73.89 crore; Hindi: ₹24.5 crore; Tamil: ₹78 lakh; Kannada: ₹52 lakh; Malayalam: ₹16 lakh]. On day 9, the film minted ₹14.6 crore [Telugu: ₹10 crore; Hindi: ₹4.1 crore; Tamil: ₹2 lakh; Kannada: ₹25 lakh; Malayalam: ₹5 lakh].
On day 10, the film earned ₹ 17.6 crore [Telugu: ₹11.9 crore; Hindi: ₹5.15 crore; Tamil: ₹2 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹5 lakh]. So far the film has earned ₹132.05 crore [Telugu: ₹95.79 crore; Hindi: ₹33.75 crore; Tamil: ₹1.18 crore; Kannada: ₹1.07 crore; Malayalam: ₹26 lakh] in India.
HanuMan team's donation to Ram Temple
On Sunday, ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the film's team announced it would donate over ₹2.6 crore to Ram Temple. The company said the film's team had pledged ₹5 from each ticket of HanuMan for the cause. Till now, the Telugu-language movie has sold 53,28,211 tickets, which amounts to ₹2,66,41,055 as the sum of donation.
Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement in a statement on X. “Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of ₹2,66,41,055. You can also be a part of this wonderful initiative by watching #HanuMan & immersing yourself in the divine experience.”
It added, " ₹5 from your ticket spent will go to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Mythri Distribution team is honoured to have been a part of this historic moment. Nizam Release by Mythri!" the distribution company said. HanuMan, a superhero film written and directed by Prashanth Varma, released on Friday.
