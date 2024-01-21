HanuMan box office collection day 9: Teja Sajja film finally crosses 100 crore mark in India

HanuMan box office collection day 9: Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film released in theatres on January 12. As per Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has now entered the ₹100 crore club in India after over a week. The film released in theatres on January 12. HanuMan features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. (Also Read | HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 8) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan.

HanuMan domestic box office collection

According to the report, HanuMan earned ₹99.85 crore [Telugu: ₹73.89 crore; Hindi: ₹24.5 crore; Tamil: ₹78 lakh; Kannada: ₹52 lakh; Malayalam: ₹16 lakh] in week one. On day 9, the film minted ₹14.25 crore nett in India, for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹114.10 crore.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

HanuMan global box office collection

HanuMan has already earned over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. Recently, production house Primeshow Entertainment shared the box office update on its official X page. "Small film - big justice from the audience. The Humongous Roar of #HANUMAN Resounded at the Box-Office. 100 crores worldwide in just 4 days with limited screens & minimal ticket prices. #HanuManCreatesHistory A @PrasanthVarma Film Starring @tejasajja123," the banner said in the post.

The Telugu-language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Teja Sajja on HanuMan

Recently, Teja Sajja spoke about the film with news agency ANI. He had said, “The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion.”

He had said, "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place