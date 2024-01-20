HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 8: Teja Sajja’s film beats Mahesh Babu’s by 9.61 cr

While Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, was the big-budget release that everyone’s eyes were on this Sankranthi, Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan with Teja Sajja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar emerged as a surprising competitor. Both films released on January 12 and HanuMan blew up not just in the Telugu states but worldwide. (Also Read: Rishab Shetty calls Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan ‘a triumph in storytelling') Teja Sajja's film HanuMan continues to stay strong despite clashing with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X account to share both the films’ worldwide business on their 8th day. He wrote, “Jan 19th WW Box Office. #Hanuman - ₹ 14.20 cr [Day 8]. #GunturKaaram - ₹ 4.59 cr [Day 8].”

Breaking down Guntur Kaaram’s numbers from its release day, he wrote, “#GunturKaaram WW Box Office. Superstar #MaheshBabu's Guntur Kaaram maintains low pace. On course to the ₹200 cr club.” He added, “Day 1 - ₹ 82.08 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 24.59 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 22.36 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 21.14 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 13.92 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 9.65 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 7.11 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 4.59 cr, Total - ₹ 185.44 cr.”

About the numbers HanuMan made in the eight days, he wrote, “#Hanuman WW Box Office. Hanuman is ROCK solid at the box office. ENTERS second week successfully. Next milestone is ₹200 cr,” adding, “Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr, Total - ₹ 164.78 cr.”

Guntur Kaaram producer gets defensive

At a Friday press meet in Hyderabad, producer Naga Vamsi claimed that Guntur Kaaram was doing well at the box office ‘despite all the negativity.’ He said, “I’m here to tell you that your intellectual opinions haven’t hurt us or affected the collections. Reviews are just one person’s opinion, they don’t reflect the audience’s tastes. If you can criticise my films, I can call out your reviews too. None of you are Gods and your reviews hold no value because the film is doing well.”

About the films

HanuMan tells the story of a man named Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after finding a totem in his village. Guntur Kaaram tells the story of a man called Ramana (Mahesh) who wants to know why his mother (Ramya Krishnan) abandoned him years ago.

