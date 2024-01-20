Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 8: Mahesh Babu film mints over 110 crore so far in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 8: Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film had a good opening in theatres but has slowed down in just over a week. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just ₹3 crore on its second Friday, it's lowest so far. Guntur Kaaram stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. (Also Read | Guntur Kaaram producer gets defensive at press meet: ‘Your intellectual opinions haven’t hurt us’) Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 8: Mahesh Babu film has been slowing down.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection

According to the report, Guntur Kaaram earned ₹107.9 crore in week one. The film is likely to have collected ₹3 crore nett in India on its eighth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹110.90 crore since its release.

The film is an action-drama, which also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. The film collected ₹212 crore worldwide in its seven-day run.

Naga Vamsi on film

Recently, Naga Vamsi held a press meet in Hyderabad and talked about the film. “We did not make it clear that this is a proper Trivikram film, it tells the story of a mother and son. I believe it was a mistake to release the film at 1 AM, everyone who thought it was a mass film was disappointed and negative reviews rolled in,” he had said.

He also added, “I’m here to tell you that your intellectual opinions haven’t hurt us or affected the collections,” he fired at reporters, adding, “reviews are just one person’s opinion, they don’t reflect the audience’s tastes. If you can criticise my films, I can call out your reviews too. None of you are Gods and your reviews hold no value because the film is doing well.”

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu visited a theatre to watch his film along with the audience. In a post on a social media platform, he was seen enjoying the show in the company of his fans. He collaborated with Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years. They had earlier worked in Athadu and Khaleja.

