HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 9: Teja Sajja's film beats Mahesh Babu's by 16.14 cr

Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram and Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan released on January 12 and seems to be almost going neck-to-neck in their overall business. However, on their run on the ninth day, HanuMan made ₹16.14 crore more than Guntur Kaaram. (Also Read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film beats Mahesh Babu-starrer by ₹5.75 crore) Teja Sajja's film has been holding its own against Mahesh Babu's at the box office

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala shared both the films’ business of their 9-day run on his X account. He wrote, “Jan 20th WW Box Office. #Hanuman - ₹ 20.37 cr [Day 9]. #GunturKaaram - ₹ 4.23 cr [Day 9].”

Offering a breakdown of Guntur Kaaram’s numbers, he wrote, “GunturKaaram WW Box Office. Superstar #MaheshBabu's Guntur Kaaram is heading towards ₹200 cr club.” He added, “Day 1 - ₹ 82.08 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 24.59 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 22.36 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 21.14 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 13.92 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 9.65 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 7.11 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 4.59 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 4.23 cr, Total - ₹ 189.67 cr.”

The numbers for HanuMan for the nine days read, “#Hanuman WW Box Office. Hanuman CROSSES ₹185 cr gross mark. Film is heading for the next BIG milestone,” adding, “Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr, Total - ₹ 185.15 cr.”

HanuMan team donates to Ram Mandir

HanuMan’s team told the press that ₹2,66,41,055 has been donated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. During the pre-release event, the makers mentioned donating ₹5 for every ticket sold to the Ram Mandir. They have already donated a cheque of ₹14,85,810 from the 2,97,162 tickets sold during the film's premieres. And now, they will contribute ₹2,66,41,055, from the 53,28,211 tickets sold.

About the films

HanuMan tells the story of a man named Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after finding a totem in his village. Guntur Kaaram tells the story of a man called Ramana (Mahesh) who wants to know why his mother (Ramya Krishnan) abandoned him years ago.

