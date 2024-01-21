close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 9: Teja Sajja's film beats Mahesh Babu's by 16.14 cr

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 9: Teja Sajja's film beats Mahesh Babu's by 16.14 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 21, 2024 08:29 PM IST

Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram did more business overall but Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan seems to be inching closer.

Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram and Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan released on January 12 and seems to be almost going neck-to-neck in their overall business. However, on their run on the ninth day, HanuMan made 16.14 crore more than Guntur Kaaram. (Also Read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film beats Mahesh Babu-starrer by 5.75 crore)

Teja Sajja's film has been holding its own against Mahesh Babu's at the box office
Teja Sajja's film has been holding its own against Mahesh Babu's at the box office

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala shared both the films’ business of their 9-day run on his X account. He wrote, “Jan 20th WW Box Office. #Hanuman - 20.37 cr [Day 9]. #GunturKaaram - 4.23 cr [Day 9].”

Offering a breakdown of Guntur Kaaram’s numbers, he wrote, “GunturKaaram WW Box Office. Superstar #MaheshBabu's Guntur Kaaram is heading towards 200 cr club.” He added, “Day 1 - 82.08 cr, Day 2 - 24.59 cr, Day 3 - 22.36 cr, Day 4 - 21.14 cr, Day 5 - 13.92 cr, Day 6 - 9.65 cr, Day 7 - 7.11 cr, Day 8 - 4.59 cr, Day 9 - 4.23 cr, Total - 189.67 cr.”

The numbers for HanuMan for the nine days read, “#Hanuman WW Box Office. Hanuman CROSSES 185 cr gross mark. Film is heading for the next BIG milestone,” adding, “Day 1 - 21.35 cr, Day 2 - 29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres], Day 3 - 24.16 cr, Day 4 - 25.63 cr, Day 5 - 19.57 cr, Day 6 - 15.40 cr, Day 7 - 14.75 cr, Day 8 - 14.20 cr, Day 9 - 20.37 cr, Total - 185.15 cr.”

HanuMan team donates to Ram Mandir

HanuMan’s team told the press that 2,66,41,055 has been donated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. During the pre-release event, the makers mentioned donating 5 for every ticket sold to the Ram Mandir. They have already donated a cheque of 14,85,810 from the 2,97,162 tickets sold during the film's premieres. And now, they will contribute 2,66,41,055, from the 53,28,211 tickets sold.

About the films

HanuMan tells the story of a man named Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers after finding a totem in his village. Guntur Kaaram tells the story of a man called Ramana (Mahesh) who wants to know why his mother (Ramya Krishnan) abandoned him years ago.

