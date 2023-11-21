International Emmy Awards 2023: Jim Sarbh misses out on Best Actor as Martin Freeman wins trophy

After Shefali Shah, actor Jim Sarbh lost out on an Emmy. At the International Emmy Award 2023, actor Martin Freeman took home the Best Actor award for The Responder, beating Jim Sarbh, who was nominated in the category for his show, Rocket Boys. Also read: Shefali Shah misses Best Actress to Karla Souza International Emmy Awards 2023: Jim Sarbh lost to Martin Freeman.

Martin Freeman wins Best Actor

The official X account of the award show tweeted on Tuesday, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to Martin Freeman in The Responder produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.”

Jim for Rocket Boys

Jim was nominated in the best performance by an actor category in Rocket Boys. In the show, he essayed the role of nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha aka the Father of India’s nuclear programme. Jim's performance in the show received critical appreciation. It is helmed by Abhay Pannu and streams on SonyLIV.

Besides Jim and Martin, others in the nomination category included Gustavo Bassani of Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido (Argentina) and Jonas Karlsson for the Swedish series Nattryttarna. Jim is not the only actor to miss the prestigious award this year. Shefali Shah lost in her category for Best Actress.

Talking about his Emmy nomination, Jim had recently told Variety, “I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world. I have not seen the work of Gustavo Bassani, and Jonas Karlsson, but I am very interested in watching the shows they have been nominated for.”

Jim on Martin Freeman

“Martin Freeman? I have followed his career for many years and absolutely love his work. From The Office, how he always shows up in one of my favourite directors Edgar Wright’s work, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Fargo, Carnage, to of course Sherlock. I have not watched The Responder, but I am very eager to. I greatly admire his ability to represent an underdog, an everyman, with so much grace, depth, bravery in the face of sadness, quiet charisma, and humour. He always has me rooting for his character,” he also heaped praises on Martin Freeman, who has now bagged the honour.

On the other hand, Vir Das won the International Emmy for Comedy. It was a tie between his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls season 3. Producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmys for her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape’.

