International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah misses Best Actress to Karla Souza

The 51st International Emmy Awards has just begun and as per the latest winner announcement, actor Karla Souza bagged the prestigious award for her performance in the Mexican series La Caida. She was nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actress alongside others including Shefali Shah from India. Shefali received a nod in the nominations for Delhi Crime Season 2. Also read: Shefali Shah rocks saree at International Emmy Awards, Ektaa Kapoor stuns in ethnic look Shefali Shah losses International Emmy Award to Karla Souza.

Karla Souza wins Best Actress

Announcing the winner, the official X account of International Emmy Awards 2023 shared, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive]” produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon."

Besides Shefali, others nominated in the Best Actress category were Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren and Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too, excluding Karla Souza for La Caida. While Shefali lost out on the Emmy, the first season of her show, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020. It was the first-ever International Emmy Award for India.

Delhi Crime 2

Delhi Crime 2 is directed by Tanuj Chopra. It starred Shefali as the protagonist, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rajesh Tilang, and Rasika Duggal. Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, season two, just like the previous season, was inspired by true events.

Shefali at International Emmy Awards

Shefali made a stunning appearance at the event in a simple yet elegant red saree. She kept her look minimal and finished off with a bindi for the traditional look.

Talking about receiving a nomination, Shefali had told news agency ANI ahead of the award event, “I am very excited, just over the moon, very very happy. It’s a huge validation and it’s still sinking in.” “It just took me 5 minutes to say yes when Richie Mehta first narrated (the script). More than reading out the script, he just detailed what all happened in Delhi at that point of time (after the horrific gangrape of a para-medical student in Delhi in 2012, which came to be known as the Nirbhaya case). He briefed me on how the investigation into the Nirbhaya case progressed. And, less than 5 minutes into the reading session, I said I want to do this. It was really as simple as that. It was a decision that came out of my heart. I didn’t give it any thought,” she added.

