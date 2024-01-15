Nagarjuna reveals he cancelled Maldives trip after remark against PM Narendra Modi: ‘Going to Lakshadweep next week’

Nagarjuna recently revealed he was looking forward to holidaying in the Maldives on January 17 as he wrapped up Big Boss and Naa Saami Ranga. However, he has now cancelled his tickets after some personalities from Maldives commented on PM Narendra Modi. The actor called the incident ‘not healthy' and clarified that he simply did not change his decision because of fear amid the ongoing boycott trend. Also read: FWICE urges filmmakers to boycott Maldives shoot Nagarjuna in a conversation for Telugu Film Producers Council YouTube channel.

Nagarjuna: I have cancelled my Maldives tickets

Talking to lyricist Chandrabose and lyricist MM Keeravaani, Nagarjuna said in an episode on YouTube by Telugu Film Producers Council, “I was working for 75 days for Big Boss and Naa Saami Ranga without a break. Now, I have cancelled my tickets, and I am looking to going to Lakshadweep next week. Did not cancel it because of fear or anything. I cancelled the tickets because it is not healthy."

Nagarjuna reacts to comments on PM

He added, “Whatever they have said or the statements they have made were not healthy at all, and it's not right, and he is our Prime Minister. He is leading 1.5 billion people. He is the leader of 1.5 billion people and whatever they treated is not right… They are facing the repercussions. For every action there is a reaction."

Nagarjuna further talked about the beauty of Bangaram Islands in Lakshadweep, where he seemingly will be heading soon. He also suggested MM Keeravani to visit Lakshadweep soon.

Why boycott calls for Maldives

The Maldives boycott calls began after personalities from Maldives mocked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to visit Indian islands. PM Modi had visited the Lakshadweep Islands and posted pictures of him chilling on the beach and even snorkelling.

A few days ago, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced their decision to call for a boycott of shoots in the Maldives. They issued a notice to its members and others in the industry urging them to opt for locations in India over Maldives for work and holidays. Previously several other celebrities, who are usually seen spending time in the island nation, were seen promoting Lakshwadeep.

