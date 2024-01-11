FWICE urges filmmakers to boycott Maldives shoot and try Indian locations amid growing tension

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced their decision to call for a boycott of shoots in the Maldives amid growing tension between India and the island nation. Condemning the recent remarks on PM Narendra Modi by ministers of the Maldives, the film industry workers' union appealed to its members and others to join the ban with them. In a statement, they urged filmmakers to opt for ‘similar locations in India.’ Also read: Ankit Tiwari says he cancelled Maldives plans to visit Lakshadweep The FWICE calls for a ban on Maldives shoot..

FWICE issues notice over Maldives shoots and holidays

The official statement reads, “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India.”

“All the producers in India and over the globe are hereby advised not to plan any shootings or production activities in Maldives. We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation,” it summed up.

Boycott Maldives trend

The decision came days after some prominent personalities from Maldives mocked India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to visit Indian islands. PM Modi recently visited the Lakshadweep Islands and posted pictures of him chilling on the beach and even trying snorkelling as he promoted the island.

Celebs support Indian Islands

Soon after, many celebrities who are often seen visiting the Maldives on a regular basis, started promoting Indian islands like Lakshadweep. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor, several took notice of the crystal blue waters of the Indian islands and posted about it.

Akshay said in a post, “Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism.”

