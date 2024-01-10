Ankit Tiwari says he cancelled Maldives plans to visit Lakshadweep: ‘We came across better, unexplored island’

Singer Ankit Tiwari has revealed that he was planning to visit Maldives with his family but has now dropped the idea amid the latest controversy surrounding the island nation. Ankit said he will now go to Lakshadweep Islands instead as his daughter Aarya wants to see the ‘blissful blue beaches’. Also read: Akshay Kumar calls out hateful comments from Maldivians; Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ask fans to explore Indian islands Ankit Tiwari says he will now visit Lakshadweep Islands instead of Maldives.

Ankit Tiwari's plans to visit Lakshadweep Islands

Taking to X, Ankit tweeted on Tuesday, “Plans changed! I with my wife and daughter were about to visit Maldives but we came across a rather better and an unexplored island in our very own country Lakshadweep Island. #ExploreIndianIslands.”

He further wrote, “As soon as Aarya came across the pictures and videos from the place she immediately wanted to visit the blissful blue beaches and we just can’t wait to sail there soon. #ExploreIndianIslands.”

Ankit also reacted to Maldivian ministers and influencers who took a dig against PM Narendra Modi after his pictures from the scenic Lakshadweep Islands went viral. "Why shell out for a destination which doesn’t respect the PM of the country which give them maximum tourism every year more over security and military assistance too, when your own motherland offers you such immaculate, scenic wonders of nature. #ExploreIndianIslands," the singer tweeted.

More about #ExploreIndianIslands trend

On Sunday, several Bollywood actors and influencers had joined the #ExploreIndianIslands trend to promote tourism in Lakshadweep Islands. Among them were Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and many others who took to social media to praise the beauty of Lakshadweep.

Akshay Kumar, who had recently returned from Maldives after ringing in the New Year there, had also called out Maldivians for bad-mouthing PM Modi. He had tweeted, “Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

