Rashmika Mandanna hits back at rumours of charging 4.5 cr post Animal: 'I should actually consider it'

People are often curious about Rashmika Mandanna's remuneration, given that she has been a part of films like Animal and Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, there were rumours that the actor has hiked her remuneration and will charge ₹40-45 crore per film. But here's what Rashmika had to say. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna opens up on Animal: Always knew it would have mixed conversations)

Rashmika puts rumours to rest

An online portal called Filmy Bowl wrote on their X account, “Buzz. #RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success. From inside reports, currently, she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5cr per film.”

Rashmika however was quick to reply before the speculation got out of hand, writing, “Says who I wonder..after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it..and if my producers ask why..then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words..what do I do?’”

Rashmika in Animal

Rashmika’s last film, Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and saw Ranbir Kapoor as her co-star. She plays Geethanjali in the film, a woman who falls in love with the protagonist but tries to leave him when his obsession with his father’s safety gets out of hand. The film ended on a bittersweet note with her character trying to leave Ranbir’s Ranvijay, but their son running into his arms before she can. It remains to be seen what role she plays in the sequel, Animal Park.

Upcoming work

Rashmika has numerous films lined up in various languages. She will reprise the role of Srivalli for Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule. At the end of Pushpa: The Rise, she and Pushpa Raj tied the knot and it remains to be seen how her story will be taken forward. Rashmika is also shooting for Telugu films titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. Apart from that, she will be seen in the Hindi film Chaava.

