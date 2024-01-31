Rashmika Mandanna talks about why she reacted to her deepfake video: ‘If I was in college’

Two months ago, in November, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator went viral. Last week, the Delhi Police claimed to have arrested the main culprit behind the actor's deepfake. Now, the actor has opened up about her experience and why she spoke about the issue in a new interview with We Are Yuvaa. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts after person who created her deepfake video is arrested, shares message for fans) Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reacted on her deepfake video incident.

What Rashmika said

In the interview, Rashmika spoke in detail about how she felt about the incident and said, "So many times this happens, and you speak about it, and someone is like, 'But you chose this job!' Or you know, ‘This is how it’s going to be.' 'Like, why are you talking about it now?' In my head, the only thing I was thinking about was that if this happened to me in college, I wouldn't have anyone to come and support me. Because something in our culture is that what society thinks of us is supposed to be us. Like we have to be the way and react how society wants us to, you know, think and react, right?"

‘Bringing out that awareness was important to me’

She added, "So imagine some girl in her college had to go through the same thing. And I am like, dude, I am really scared for them. And if I am speaking about it, so there's at least like 41 million people who know that, okay, there's something called the deepfake. And this is not right. There's something that is affecting emotions and causing stress in people in general. So I think bringing out that awareness was important to me."

Earlier, when the creator of the video was arrested, Rashmika expressed her gratitude to the police and also shared a message for her fans. "Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken! (White heart emoji)." she wrote.

Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa 2. She also has Chaava in the pipeline, which is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.

