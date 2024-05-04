Vijay Deverakonda announces new movie with Ravi Kiran Kola, poses for pic: Together we'll deliver a promising film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to team up with producer Dil Raju for a new film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ravi Kiran Kola posted a picture with Vijay. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda receives flak for problematic line from The Family Star after Telugu film's OTT release) Vijay Deverakonda will star in a film helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

Ravi shares pic with Vijay

The yet-to-be-titled project will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. This will mark the first project between Vijay and Ravi. The details about the film's title, rest of the cast members, and release date are yet to be revealed. The film will mark Vijay's first rural drama.

Ravi gives peek at their new project

The caption read, "It’s time for our vicious dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda *fire and hug face emojis). Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu.#SVC59. Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time."

Vijay's recent film

Vijay was recently seen in The Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. In the movie, Vijay plays the role of Govardhan, a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family.

The Family Star, which hit the theatres at first, was out on Prime Video on April 26. It is directed by Parasuram Petla. The romance family drama released in theatres across India on April 5. The Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Vijay on being part of Family Star

Talking about the film, Vijay told news agency ANI, “Playing Govardhan in The Family Star was a deeply rewarding experience. He is your ideal yet real hero, someone who shoulders the responsibility of his entire family without complaining or seeking recognition for the personal sacrifices he makes.”

He had also said, “His journey reflects the everyday struggles and triumphs of the middle class, which will resonate with audiences across cultures. The film beautifully captures the essence of family bonds and the complexities of love, and I'm excited for audiences worldwide to witness this emotional rollercoaster...”