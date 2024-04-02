 Anees Bazmee reacts to Anil Kapoor-Boney Kapoor rift over No Entry 2: They are brothers… - Hindustan Times
Anees Bazmee reacts to Anil Kapoor-Boney Kapoor rift over No Entry 2: They are brothers…

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 02, 2024 10:46 AM IST

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who will direct No Entry 2, reacts to the alleged fight between brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor over the film.

The alleged rift between brothers, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor, has been creating headlines lately. It started when the producer of No Entry franchise, Boney, revealed that Anil is no longer talking to him. The reason? No Entry 2 has been confirmed with a fresh cast-Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is directing No Entry 2

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is helming the sequel, is surprised to hear about the soured relations between the Kapoor brothers. "This is news to me. Thodi bahut naraazgi hogi,he shares, adding, "I haven't been able to speak to Boney ji as I was busy shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." Bazmee, who has also worked with Anil in many film such as Pagalpanti (2019) feels: "No Entry (2005) was an important film. Agar uske sequel mein nahin hain toh naturally aadmi ko hurt hoga," reasons the 61-year-old, adding. "Boney ji must have had his reasons, too.”

However, Bazmee is optimistic about their reconciliation. "They are brothers... Tomorrow they will meet and hug each other. They both love each other," he ends.

 

