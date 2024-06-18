Pushpa 2’s delayed release leaves Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna fans heartbroken; netizen threatens to file a case

In 2021, the Indian audience was introduced to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise. The storyline, epic cinematography and memorable performances left a deep impact on fans, who eagerly waited for part 2. So they were obviously over the moon with joy when the team announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to arrive in theatres on August 15 this year. As fans geared up to reunite with Pushpa again, makers dropped some shocking and very unexpected news last night— the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule has now been postponed to December 6. It will clash with Rashmika's Hindi film Chhava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Makers shared that they have taken this tough decision due to the remaining shoot and leftover post-production work. With so many expectations riding on the film, the team wants to deliver their best and has no intentions to compromise on the quality. Well, this delay in the film’s release date has broken several hearts. Many fans have expressed their disappointment on social media under Allu’s post. For instance, one angry internet user tweeted: “The movie was releasing in June 2024. Why this has been shifted to Dec 2024. Is this a joke to the filmmakers. Playing with the emotions of audience. On behalf of Puspha Community i will file a case in Court to release it ASAP.”

However, some fans understand the team’s decision to delay the movie’s release, and are more than happy to wait. A few also connected Pushpa 2’s delayed release to Pushpa postponement from August 2021 to December 2021, and the subsequent success it achieved. One such fan shared, “Fire-y Coincidence : #PushpaTheRise was announced for Independence Weekend but released on December 17 and emerged as BLOCKBUSTER.💥 #Pushpa2TheRule was announced for Independence Weekend but releasing on December 6.🎉 Signs for #BLOCKBUSTER !?❤️‍🔥.”

Well, let’s wait and watch if the December luck works in Allu and Rashmika’s favour once again, as it did in 2021.